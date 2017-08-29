Tue August 29, 2017
August 29, 2017

Myth of the Godfather
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa undergoes angioplasty

LAHORE:  Senior judge of the Supreme Court,Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, on Tuesday underwent angioplasty at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to hospital sources, a team headed by Prof Dr Nadeem Hayat Malik and Prof Dr Shahid Ameen, carried out the medical process and now Justice Khosa's condition was improving.

The senior judge was admitted to the PIC after he experienced cardiac problem Tuesday morning.

After initial diagnoses, doctors decided to carry out the angioplasty.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar visited the PIC to inquire after the senior judge.

He remained there for sometime, and doctors briefed him about the treatment being provided to Justice Khosa.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan also accompanied the CJP.

