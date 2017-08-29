Tue August 29, 2017
August 29, 2017

Khawaja Asif criticizes India for violating Indus Waters Treaty

Khawaja Asif criticizes India for violating Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: Criticizing India for incessantly violating the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that New Delhi has been harming Pakistan’s hydel and agricultural projects.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Khawaja Asif said India had stopped abiding by the Indus Water Treaty.

The minister added India had constructed various projects in violation of the treaty and did not provide their designs to Pakistan.

He termed the matter of the Indus Waters Treaty an important between Pakistan and India.

Khawaja Asif called upon New Delhi to abide by the treaty as Pakistan does the same.

“It is in the interest of both India and Pakistan [to honour the treaty],” Asif added.

