Tue August 29, 2017
August 29, 2017

Pakistan summons Indian official over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Muhammad Faisal on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P Singh to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces in Rawalakot Sector on August 27

Pakistan on Monday lodged a protest against 'unprovoked' Indian ceasefire violations in which three members of a family were killed and two others were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, Pakistan lodged a protest against 'unprovoked' Indian ceasefire violations after Indian forces fired mortar shell that hit the house of a retired school teacher at Fateh pur village in Haveli district, which killed three members of a family and critically injured two others.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and to maintain peace along the LoC.  He asked the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observers group in held Kashmir under the UN Security Council resolutions.

The FO statement said that India has committed  over  600 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control this year in which 28 innocent civilians martyred and 113 others wounded, as compared to 382 violations last year.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Monday visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Hot Spring and Puna sectors where India had committed ceasefire violation targeting innocent civilians yesterday.

According to ISPR statement, the corps commander appreciated effective response given by Pakistan Army to Indian ceasefire violations and said that such response shall continue to protect our Kashmiri brothers.

