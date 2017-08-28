Mon August 28, 2017
National

August 28, 2017

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf disgruntled MPA Ziaullah Arfidi on Monday joined the Pakistan People’s Party, quashing earlier reports of joining the PML-N.

The MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said he had unconditionally united with the PPP, which is ruling the country’s southern Sindh province.

He announced the move after a meeting with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who welcomed him to his party, at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

I have full confidence in the leadership of PPP, says Afridi who had served as the provincial minister for mines and minerals in the past.

PTI leader Shah Farman reacting to Afridi’s defection alleged that the MPA had been involved in corruption and deserves to join the PPP.

In the past, Afridi had levelled allegations of corruption against KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and KP finance minister Muzafar Said.

