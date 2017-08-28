Mon August 28, 2017
August 28, 2017

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and thanked him for supporting Pakistan's membership of the SCO and for hosting the Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination Mechanism (QCCM).

An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement says on Monday that President Rahmon offered his sincere wishes for people of Pakistan, appreciating the role Pakistan and Pakistan Army has played in the fight against terrorism and peace.

The statement added that the Army Chief and the Tajik president discussed regional security issues and had similar views for peace in Afghanistan and the region. The two also reiterated the importance of dialogue, regional cooperation and support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned initiatives.

Gen Bajwa and Rahmon also pledged to enhance and expand Pak-Tajik cooperation in the fields of defence and security, it concluded.

