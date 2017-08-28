Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Disintegrated MQM to be led by Musharraf or Ishratul Ibad, predicts Wassan

Disintegrated MQM to be led by Musharraf or Ishratul Ibad, predicts Wassan

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain Wassan predicted on Monday that former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf or ex-governor Dr Ishratul Ibad would lead the disintegrated MQM. 

“Nawaz Sharif would not return home if he travels abroad, “prophesied Wassan who is known for his ‘dream-based’ political predictions including the one he made on April 24 about fall of Nawaz Sharif after June 15.

Whoever had traveled abroad in the past never returned soon, the provincial minister added.

He rejected the results of recent population census.

We cannot afford any national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) under the existing situation in the country.

He said everyone would have to pass through the process of accountability.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more