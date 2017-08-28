Delhi positive as Sohail Mahmood set to take charge as Pak HC

NEW DELHI: Sohail Mahmood, Pakistani diplomat is all set to take charge as Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to India.

Sohal Mahmood, who is currently awaiting an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind to present his credentials, will succeed Abdul Basit.

Before taking this new assignment, Sohail was Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey.

India media reported that amid fresh flare up at the border, Delhi is hoping that Sohail will not be as hawkish as his predecessor Abdul Basit.

In July, ex-PM Nawaz Sharif had approved the request of Abdul Basit for premature retirement from service. Basit was set to retire in April 2018.