Two soldiers martyred in S. Waziristan landmine explosion: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred in a landmine explosion during a search operation near Angorada in South Waziristan on Sunday.
According to an ISPR statement, the two soldiers identified as Attaur Rehman and Imran Ali were martyred in a landmine explosion during a search operation near Angorada.
The search operation was conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad, it concluded.
