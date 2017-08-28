Mon August 28, 2017
National

August 27, 2017

Two soldiers martyred in S. Waziristan landmine explosion: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred in a landmine explosion during a search operation near Angorada in South Waziristan on Sunday.

According to an ISPR statement, the two soldiers identified as Attaur Rehman and Imran Ali were martyred in a landmine explosion during a search operation near Angorada.

The search operation was conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad, it concluded.

 

