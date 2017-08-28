Terrorism can only be defeated through intelligence sharing: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that terrorism being a transnational threat could only be defeated through intelligence sharing and coordinated effective border management.

He was addressing the Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination Mechanism (QCCM) meeting held at Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Sunday, an ISPR statement says.

The meeting was attended by senior military leadership of member countries i.e. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan, Gen Li Zuocheng, China, General Sobirzoda Imomali Abdurrahim, Tajikistan, and General Sharif Yaftali, Afghanistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa highlighted achievements of Pakistan in fight against terrorism for eliminating terrorists' safe havens from its soil.

All four leaders welcomed the QCCM initiative and expressed hope that an inclusive and cooperative regional approach will prove best for eradication of terrorism.

The participants also signed an outline cooperative mechanism which will come into force after its endorsement by respective governments.

Meanwhile, on sidelines of the event, the COAS met Afghan CGS Gen Sharif Yaftali.

During the meeting, Afghan situation was discussed candidly sharing concerns.

The COAS while assuring fullest cooperation to Afghanistan said that Pakistan cannot bring Afghan war into Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has already cleared all its areas indiscriminately and has started unilateral border security measures including fencing. Besides border security management other key factor for enduring peace is dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The COAS reassured Afghan side that Pakistan is open to any suggestion that facilitate peace in Afghanistan. In this spirit, he offered to form a Pak-Afg Army working group to jointly work and formulate security recommendations for government-level discussion aimed at addressing mutual concerns.