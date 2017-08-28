Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Zardari acquitted in alleged illegal assets case

Zardari acquitted in alleged illegal assets case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court, Rawalpindi, on Saturday acquitted former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to his alleged illegal assets in Pakistan and abroad.

Khalid Mehmood Ranjha, the judge of Accountability Court No 1 had accepted the application seeking the acquittal of former president.

PPP’s Farooq H. Naek represented the former president in the court.

Earlier this month, the accountability court had reserved judgement on the petition seeking Zardari’s acquittal.

The court had conducted day-to-day proceedings on the application under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the nearly two decade-old corruption reference filed in 2001 and later closed in 2007 under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), issued by the government of retired Gen Pervez Musharraf..

Ex-president Zardari and his late wife and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in the reference, had been accused of acquiring assets through illegal means.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more