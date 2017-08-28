Zardari acquitted in alleged illegal assets case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court, Rawalpindi, on Saturday acquitted former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to his alleged illegal assets in Pakistan and abroad.

Khalid Mehmood Ranjha, the judge of Accountability Court No 1 had accepted the application seeking the acquittal of former president.

PPP’s Farooq H. Naek represented the former president in the court.

Earlier this month, the accountability court had reserved judgement on the petition seeking Zardari’s acquittal.

The court had conducted day-to-day proceedings on the application under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the nearly two decade-old corruption reference filed in 2001 and later closed in 2007 under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), issued by the government of retired Gen Pervez Musharraf..

Ex-president Zardari and his late wife and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, in the reference, had been accused of acquiring assets through illegal means.