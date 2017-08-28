Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

FC arrest several suspects, seize arms in Balochistan operations: ISPR

FC arrest several suspects, seize arms in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan arrested several suspects and seized cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based search operations in different parts of the province, foiling a major terrorist activity, an ISPR statement says on Saturday.

The statement adds the security forces arrested several outlaws and recovered arms and ammunition including explosives, IEDs, grenades, rockets, detonators and communication equipment from their posession.

The operations were conducted during the last four days in Quetta, Kleri Dhal, Dera Bugti and Dashat areas.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more