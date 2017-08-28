Saad lambastes 'characters' behind ouster of elected PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that 'characters', not institutions, hatched conspiracies against elected government, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan is an immature politician and his political role is not more than a pawn.

Speaking on Geo News program 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the minister said taht Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) striving for rule of law and equal treatment to all without any discrimination, adding that there is no holy cow in the country.

The minister said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has presented his case before the people of the country and there should be no harm in doing so as it is the right of every citizen. He further said that PML-N does not need any other decision on Nawaz's disqualification.

"Our struggle is not for getting Nawaz Sharif qualified for becoming the fourth time prime minister of the country," said Saad.

He also denied that any statements by his party or its leadership were made against the judiciary, maintaining that former PM's flexibility after his disqualification can not be matched with anyone. Rafique, however, said the verdict was against "requisites of justice and law".

While lashing out at opponents, the minister said that though Party leadership planed Nawaz to go home silently, but this would not have happened.

Referring to the new US regional policy, Rafique urged let people make decision of their own choice. "If we would target each other, then who would make the country safe," he asked.