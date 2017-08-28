Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 26, 2017

Share

Trump’s Afghan policy
Read More

Afghanistan to become ´graveyard´ for US, Taliban on new Afghan policy

Kabul: The Taliban warned that Afghanistan would become "a graveyard" for the United States...

Read More
Advertisement

Taliban operate from Afghanistan, no basis in Pakistan: Asif

Taliban operate from Afghanistan, no basis in Pakistan: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that Taliban carry our sabotage activities from Afghanistan, denying the allegations leveled by US President Donald Trump, he said that Afghan government had admitted the Taliban’s influence and 40 percent of its territory under their control. 

Speaking on Geo News' program 'Naya Pakistan', the minister said that Pakistan had informed Afghan government that terrorists carried out attacks and other sabotage activities in our country from Afghanistan  , adding that Afghan government had told that it had no writ on 40 percent of its territory which is stronghold of Taliban.

Asif said that terrorists need not bases in Pakistan as they have stronghold in Afghanistan and can freely operate there.

"They (terrorists) do not need bases inside Pakistan if they control such a huge area in Afghanistan," he said.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's speech, the foreign minister said that Pakistan needs not to evolve any strategy in this regard as Pakistan's commitments and sacrifices towards war against terrorism convincing US government, adding that Pakistanis fully aware of the possibilities of Trump's aggressive speech. Such statement might come from Trump to blame someone to cover up its failure in Afghanistan, he further added that they had already conveyed their viewpoint to power corridors in Washington.

While replying to a question, Asif said that they wanted to give a interim response to Trump's allegations and new Afghan policy, which would have input from the government, military and intelligence community, which is why it took a couple of days., adding that Pakistan had issued a comprehensive statement on the remarks of United States (US) President Donald Trump.

He said the nation and armed forces had rendered matchless sacrifices against terrorism, adding Generals and Commanders were martyred in war against terrorism.he further said that children of senior army officers and civilians were also martyred.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more