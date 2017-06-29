Thu June 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Provisional census results to be made available by July-end: Chief census commissioner

Provisional census results to be made available by July-end: Chief census commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa said on Thursday that the provisional census results would be made available by the end of next month.

The chief census commissioner stated this during a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here.

During the census process, 151 districts of all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas were covered, Asif Bajwa said.

The finance minister, on the occasion, said that the entire process of census had been conducted in accordance with the given timelines.

He said that both the last census, conducted in 1998, and the recent one had been conducted by the PML-N government.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Thousands protest in Parachinar to demand security after deadly bombs

Thousands protest in Parachinar to demand security after deadly bombs
Nation waiting answers to several questions: Zardari

Nation waiting answers to several questions: Zardari
PM announces compensation money for Parachinar victims

PM announces compensation money for Parachinar victims
Better options than surgical strikes to teach Pakistan a lesson, threatens Indian Army Chief

Better options than surgical strikes to teach Pakistan a lesson, threatens Indian Army Chief
Load More load more