Thu June 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
June 29, 2017

Share

34 killed in Parachinar blasts

34 killed in Parachinar blasts
Read More

Army chief assures nation elements behind Parachinar attack to be brought to book

RAWALPINDI:  Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday assured the...

Read More
Advertisement

PM announces compensation money for Parachinar victims

PM announces compensation money for Parachinar victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced compensation money for the victims of Parachinar blast that claimed lives of over 40 people.

Rs 1 million will be given to the families of those who were killed and 0.5 million rupees for the injured persons.

“The Prime Minister has issued directions to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard,” a PM’s Office statement said issued here.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Better options than surgical strikes to teach Pakistan a lesson, threatens Indian Army Chief

Better options than surgical strikes to teach Pakistan a lesson, threatens Indian Army Chief
10 die as chairlift falls in Murree: rescue sources  

10 die as chairlift falls in Murree: rescue sources  
Parts of Karachi receive rain for second day

Parts of Karachi receive rain for second day
Babar Awan steps down as Senator

Babar Awan steps down as Senator
Load More load more