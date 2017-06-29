PM announces compensation money for Parachinar victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced compensation money for the victims of Parachinar blast that claimed lives of over 40 people.

Rs 1 million will be given to the families of those who were killed and 0.5 million rupees for the injured persons.

“The Prime Minister has issued directions to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this regard,” a PM’s Office statement said issued here.