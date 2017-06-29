10 die as chairlift falls in Murree: rescue sources  

MURREE: At least 10 tourists died and two others injured as a chairlift collapsed in Murree, rescue sources said Thursday.

The injured are being rushed to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.

Rescue sources said the incident took place at Churapani area.

According to reports, the ill-fated chairlift had been set up by the locals themselves.

It was situated over a nullah (drain) between Charra Pani and Banwari, Hazara.