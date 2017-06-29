Thu June 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 29, 2017

Babar Awan steps down as Senator

Babar Awan steps down as Senator

ISLAMABAD: Senator Babar Awan has officially resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament after joining Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking to a private TV, former law minister confirmed he had sent his resignation to Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani.

Babar Awan said he would present himself to confirm his resignation whenever he was called by the Chairman Senate. “I am not Nehal Hashmi and will not back-track after stepping down.”

He was elected Senator on Pakistan People’s Party ticket.

Dr Babar Awan quit PPP after 21 years and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf last week.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcomed Babar Awan into the party fold, saying "Babar Awan has taken the best decision for the cause of Pakistan."

Babar Awan was associated with the PPP for over two decades, but was not active in the party activities after reportedly developing differences with the party leadership.

By the time Awan had curtailed distances from PTI and got closer to the Imran Khan becoming his counsel in several cases.

Awan was elected as senator in 2012 on PPP’s ticket and his term was to expire in 2018.

He also served as Law Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gillani. Awan was present during the attack on Benazir Bhutto in Karachi on October 9, 2007, and then when she was assassinated in Rawalpindi on December 27.

Besides Babar Awan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Noor Alam Khan and Nazar Gondal had also recently joined the party.

