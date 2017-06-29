Thu June 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Former NAB Chief Lt. Gen. Amjad appears before Panama JIT

Former NAB Chief Lt. Gen. Amjad appears before Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt-General (retd) Syed Amjad Hussain appeared before Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family.

The former NAB chief is recording his statement regarding Hudaibiya Paper Mills case with JIT at the Federal Judicial Academy.

According to sources, General Amjad is expected to inform the investigating team why the aforementioned case has been at standstill since a long time.

Hudiibiya Paper Mills case was among the others initiated against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in 2000 during the regime of former president Gen. (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf.

The Supreme Court’s special bench has directed the JIT to finalize its report till July 10. The court has granted 60 days time to complete the probe.

PM Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, son-in-law of the PM Captain (retd) Safdar are among the Sharif family members who have recorded their statements before the JIT.

The six-member JIT team has also summoned Maryam Nawaz on July 05.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Parts of Karachi receive rain for second day

Parts of Karachi receive rain for second day
Babar Awan steps down as Senator

Babar Awan steps down as Senator
Downpour disrupts power supply, four electrocuted in Karachi

Downpour disrupts power supply, four electrocuted in Karachi
Pakistan expresses concern over US sale of military technologies to India

Pakistan expresses concern over US sale of military technologies to India
Load More load more