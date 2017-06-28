Imran says conspiracy being hatched to trigger sectarian riots in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on recent suicide bombing in Parachinar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said a conspiracy was being hatched to trigger sectarian riots in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference, the PTI chairman said prime minister who visited Bahawalpur after the oil tanker explosion should also visit Parachinar.

“I couldn’t visit Parachinar due to weather conditions, but it is the prime minister who must visit the area since he represents the federation,” said he.

Imran Khan said prime minister must visit Quetta and Parachinar to address the sense of deprivation in small federating units.

The cricketer-turned politician said Pakistan should play a role to bridge the sectarian divide that widened after US invasion of Iraq.

Taking an exception to the government for lack of adequate medical facilities, he said Sharifs who have ruled Punjab since 1985 failed to improve health and education sectors.

“Prime Minister is facing charges of money laundering and a criminal investigation is ongoing, yet he says JIT failed to respond to his questions. Who does he think he is” said Khan.

He said it was Nawaz Sharif’s fault that his daughter Maryam Nawaz has been summoned by the JIT. The PTI chief warned that he would give call for protest if government didn’t accept Supreme Court order.