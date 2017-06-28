Wed June 28, 2017
June 28, 2017

34 killed in Parachinar blasts

Army chief assures nation elements behind Parachinar attack to be brought to book

RAWALPINDI:  Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday assured the nation that elements responsible for Parachinar attacks would be brought to law and victims will be compensated without any discrimination.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief  has interacted with religious clergy of all sects over the last few days for their positive involvement in defeating this ongoing sinister campaign.

The ISPR said army is closely following the sectarian and ethnic colour being deliberately given to recent spate of incidents in the country by hostile intelligence agencies  and sponsored anti state elements.

"Having failed to divide us through terrorism, our enemy is now trying to target and fragment us along sectarian and  ethnic lines which merit a unified national response," it said, adding that  ongoing malicious campaign of enemies of Pakistan which is also unwittingly being spread on social media is highly regrettable and "we all need to be cognizant of it".

According to the statement, the army chief has said: "For us every Shaheed and injured is equal, regardless of sect, ethnicity and indeed is a great loss.

”We all are Pakistanis and Muslims who fully respect the religious rights of our Pakistani minorities. 

"Alhamdulillah, we have brought security situation in country including FATA under control and shall not allow its regression at any cost".

 

