India stops hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from entering Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Wednesday stopped hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from entering Pakistan to observe the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore.

Pakistan has sent a special train to bring the Sikh pilgrims to Lahore, however, India refused to allow the Pakistani train into its territory and stopped the Sikhs to go Lahore.

Some 350 Sikh pilgrims staged protest demonstration against Indian government at Attari Railway station and demanded of the government to allow them to leave for Pakistan to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

They said Pakistani government provides them foolproof security every year, therefore they would go to attend the anniversary at any cost.