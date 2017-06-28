Monsoon rains begin in Punjab and Sindh

LAHORE: The spell of monsoon rains started in the country as torrential rains hit various cities of Punjab and Sindh, including Lahore, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan, Sukkur and Larkana, on Tuesday night.

The rains have made weather pleasant but they have caused perennial problems like power breakdowns and inundation of streets.

More than 200 feeders tripped in Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana.