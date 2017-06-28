5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Peshawar, Chitral

ISLAMABAD: Tremors were observed in Peshawar, Chitral and adjoining areas as an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit the area on early Wednesday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukash region and its magnitude was recorded 5.3 on the Richter scale

Sources said the earthquake trmors spreaded panicked in the area and the people came out of their houses reciting Quranic verses.

However, no loss of life and property has been reported so far.