Tue June 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

India involved in severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir: Nisar

India involved in severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that Indian government was involved in severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The interior minister stated this while reacting to the statement issued after Indian prime minister’s meeting the US president in Washington, which gives the impression as if there was no importance of bloodletting of innocent Kashmiris by India.

Nisar said it is alarming that the US were articulating her views in India’s language.

India has been engaged in crushing the movement of self-determination since day one, he added.

The minister said that New Delhi has been making afforts to present the struggle for independence movement as terrorism.

He vowed that there would never be any compromise on rights of Kashmiris and Pakistan would continue to support their just cause till realization of right of self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said the right of self-determination and freedom from Indian subjugation is destiny of Kashmiris and no power on earth can deprive them of their legitimate right.

India’s oppressive posture should have been a source of concern for a principled and conscientious nation.

The interior minister said the statement of the US administration gives an impression as if international laws on human rights are not applicable in the case of Kashmiris and serious crimes including blood bath of innocent people can be ignored.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

AJK President, PM denounce US decision of declaring Salahuddin 'global terrorist'

AJK President, PM denounce US decision of declaring Salahuddin 'global terrorist'
Collective funeral prayers held for Bahawalpur oil tanker fire victims

Collective funeral prayers held for Bahawalpur oil tanker fire victims
Air Chief visits victims of oil tanker fire tragedy in Lahore

Air Chief visits victims of oil tanker fire tragedy in Lahore
Poverty, illiteracy behind Ahmedpur East tragedy

Poverty, illiteracy behind Ahmedpur East tragedy
Load More load more