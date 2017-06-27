Tue June 27, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 27, 2017

Air Chief visits victims of oil tanker fire tragedy in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Sohail Aman on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital to inquire about the health of the victims of Ahmedpur East oil tanker fire tragedy.

On the occasion, the Air Chief talked to several families of the victims of the oil tanker explosion, expressing grief over the incident.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman vowed to stand firm with the injured and bereaved families in their hour of need. 

The Air Chief assured the injured of all kinds of aid, according to a PAF spokesperson.

