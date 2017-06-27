Panama JIT summons Maryam Nawaz on July 05

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team, formed to probe offshore assets of Sharif family, has summoned Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on July 05.

The Supreme Court has given July 10 deadline to JIT to submit its final report.

Maryam will become the sixth member of the Sharif family to appear before the high-profile probe team.

The JIT, after taking a day's break for Eid on Monday, resumed its working today. Formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court's April 20 judgment in the Panama case, the JIT was given 60 days to complete its probe.

The summons, dated June 25, 2017, has also asked the respondent to bring forth relevant documents related to the Sharif family's financial assets.

The six-member investigation team headed by FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia has also summoned Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz again on July 03 and 04 respectively.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PM’s son-in-law and Maryam Nawaz husband Captain (retd) Safdar have also recorded their statement before the JIT.