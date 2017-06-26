Mon June 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India

Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah spent Eid day with the troops deployed on forward posts of Pakistan Navy located in Sir Creek area bordering India.

He was accompanied by officiating Commander Coast Rear Admiral Athar Mukhtar during the visit.

The Naval Chief offered Eid-ul-Fitar prayer with PN personnel at HQ 31st Creeks battalion, Sujawal and interacted with the officers and men deployed there.

Later the Admiral visited Ghani post located near Pakistan-India border and had informal interaction with personnel.

The Naval Chief lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country in critical area under very harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways.

He highly commended the troops for their dedication and selfless devotion to sacred duty by celebrating Eid along Indian borders and away from their families.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno

Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno
COAS visits injured people of Ahmedpur East at Nishtar Hospital Multan

COAS visits injured people of Ahmedpur East at Nishtar Hospital Multan
Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe

Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe
PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed

PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed
Load More load more