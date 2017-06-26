PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed

BAHAWALPUR: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that the Bahawalpur oil tanker incident will be investigated thoroughly and those found guilty of negligence will be punished.

“We have to look into what was the condition of that truck (tanker)?….We will not let this incident go ignored [without reaching any conclusion],” he said while speaking to media after meeting the affectees of tragic incident here.

The prime minister, while expressing his deep grief over the tragic incident, however, regretted the “inappropriate” attitude of some politicians on television.

“Yesterday, some people did politics on television. It is inappropriate. There should be no politics for politics on such tragic occasions, when we should console the injured and affected,” he remarked.

The prime minister agreed with the view of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that illiteracy and poverty lead to such accidents.

He said the government was doing all to improve economy, realize development, boost agriculture, check energy shortages and move the wheels of industry, so as to curb unemployment.

The prime minister said the moment he heard about the tragic tanker-fire incident, he directed the Chief Minister Punjab to immediately reach Bahawalpur and supervise the rescue and relief efforts.

Nawaz Sharif, who cut-short his visit to London and reached Bahawalpur this morning, said he visited the Victoria Hospital and enquired after the health of those injured by the incident.

The Prime Minister said he gave away the cheques of Rs. one million each to the injured, adding, Rs. 2 million each were being given as compensation to the families of those who lost their lives.

“No amount can be the compensation of a life which is very precious, but can support the affected people,” he added.

The prime minister on this occasion also told the people that during his visit to Victoria Hospital, he met an injured youth, who despite being critically injured, expressed his pleasure over meeting with him and asked for job.

Similarly another injured youth said he desired to meet him (Nawaz Sharif), the PM said and added, “This really touched my heart and I prayed for their health and life.”

The prime minister on this occasion said the government will provide jobs to such injured people, after they get recovered, and to people of affected families.

Nawaz Sharif said he or Chief Minister Punjab had not done any favour by visiting the area and meeting the affected people, as it was their duty.

“This Eid has turned into a day of grief for us and the whole nation,” he said, adding they would continue to fulfil their responsibilities with full commitment.

He also prayed for the departed souls, courage for the affected famililies and early recovery of the injured.

Families express gratitude to PM

The families affected by the tragic incident expressed gratitude to PM Nawaz for being with them in their hour of grief.

They said they were consoled to find the prime minister amongst them and it has given them the courage to overcome their pain and sorrow.

Rescue operation completed in five hours:

Commissioner Bahawalpur Saqib Zafar gave briefing to the prime minister here at the Circuit House.

It was informed that the rescue operation was completed in five hours. Four army helicopters, 34 ambulances of Rescue 1122 and 25 ambulances of Edhi, participated in the rescue operation.

It was told during the briefing that the explosion affected 265 people, with over 150 people losing their lives and injuring 125 others.