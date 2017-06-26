Eid to be celebrated with simplicity: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has decided that the Army would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity keeping in view of the unfortunate incident that has happened in Ahmedpur Sharqia and other recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted on Sunday.

“Army stands shoulder to shoulder with victims of terrorism and fire,” the COAS was quoted as saying by DG ISPR.

“In Sha Allah we will over come all challenges by staying united and steadfast as a nation – Eid Mubarak,” the COAS said.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the provincial government has decided to celebrate the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr with simplicity due to the unfortunate incident.

The chief minister has appealed to the people of the province to celebrate Eid with simplicity and to pray for those who lost their lives and for the early recovery of those who got injured in the accident.

Earlier today, at least 152 people were burnt to death and scores injured after an oil tanker caught fire in Bahawalpur's Ahmedpur East town.

More than 117 people were injured in the incident.

Dozens of people were killed on June 23 when bombs exploded in Quetta and Parachinar. In a separate gun attack, four policemen were martyred in Karachi on the same day.