Mon June 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Naval Chief spends a day with troops at coastal areas of Balochistan

Naval Chief spends a day with troops at coastal areas of Balochistan

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah spent a day with Pakistan Navy troops deployed in coastal areas of Balochistan, comprising Jiwani, Pasni, Gwadar and Ormara.  

Admiral Zakaullah visited naval installations at Jiwani and interacted with the officers and men. During interaction, the Admiral applauded their professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country.  

While citing the recent terrorist attack on PN vehicle, the Naval Chief said that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dent our morale and no stone will be left unturned to neutralize the country from all forms of terrorism.  

Subsequently, Chief of the Naval Staff went to Gwadar where he had Iftaar with PN personnel stationed at Gwadar port and other PN units.

The Naval Chief, while lauding professionalism and commitment of the deployed troops, expressed his entire satisfaction on the port security measures and operational preparedness of PN in area of responsibility.

Later in the evening, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited Jinnah Naval Base Ormara and spent night at Base. In the morning, the Naval Chief had Sehri with troops. During interaction with the troops, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah expressed his satisfaction over their Operational readiness and preparedness.

Later, he visited Pakistan Navy ship Muhafiz and boarded PNS Shamsheer where he also had detailed interaction with officers and men while at sea. The Naval Chief highly appreciated their dedication and devotion to the duty in order to make Maritime frontiers of the country impregnable.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Nawaz shortens his London visit after Bahawalpur tragedy

PM Nawaz shortens his London visit after Bahawalpur tragedy
Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today

Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today
Eid to be celebrated with simplicity: COAS

Eid to be celebrated with simplicity: COAS
Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow
Load More load more