Sun June 25, 2017
National

June 25, 2017

PM cuts short his London visit after Bahawalpur incident

PM cuts short his London visit after Bahawalpur incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, winding up his engagements in London, has decided to immediately return back to country.

The prime minister will leave for Pakistan on today after deciding to immediately return to country in the wake of tragic incident of oil spill in Bhawalpur in which more than 150 people have lost their lives, according to a press release of PM office media wing.

The prime minister noted that the terror incidents on Jummatul Wida and Ahmedpur Sharqia tragedy had grieved the nation immensely.

He appealed to the nation to pray for the departed souls and for early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister has also directed his staff to return back.

He had contacted Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and directed him to reach Ahmadpur Sharqia and supervise all the rescue and relief activities.

The prime minister also directed for all possible relief to the victims' families.

