Sun June 25, 2017
National

June 25, 2017

PM, family performed Umrah at personal expenses: spokesman

ISLAMABAD: A government spokesman on Saturday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family had performed Umrah on their personal expenses.

The spokesman, in a statement, said a campaign was being carried out by some media channels stating the prime minister and his family members and relatives had performed Umrah on government expenses, which was baseless.

He said the prime minister and his family every year spend the last ten days of the holy month of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia and bore all the expenses themselves in that regard.

This year also, the spokesman said, his relatives reached Saudi Arabia at their own expenses through PIA's different commercial flights while the prime minister along with his family and limited staff travelled to Jeddah through PIA's commercial flight and the media was informed in that regard.

