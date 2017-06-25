PM Nawaz says investigation against his family nothing more than joke

LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday appeared more vocal in his criticism of the Joint Investigation Team and went on to term the investigations as spectacle.

“What sort of accountability is this, this is nothing more than a joke,” he said talking to media upon his arrival in London from Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said the JIT was revolving around his family business. “Everyone knows about the JIT. It starts with Whatsaap and maybe before it,” Nawaz Sharif said alluding to the whatsapp conversation of Supreme Court registrar prior to the formation of the investigating panel.

He questioned the transparency of the process in which the prime minister said his worst political opponents are being summoned, an obvious reference to Rehman Malik’s appearance before the JIT.

“JIT members had no answers to my questions. It is beyond my understanding that what are they trying to find,” he said.

Is it any corruption I committed? Is it related to any commission? Kickbacks? Looting of national exchequer? "There was nothing of that sort and the JIT could not answer his questions, he added.

The prime minister said instead of being held accountable he is the one who should be asking questions about the losses his family business suffered in 1970s.

He said his political opponents could not accept their defeat in the 2013 general elections and were conspiring since then to topple his government.

"We will not let the conspiracies succeed," said the prime minister, who spent almost a week with his family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and offer special prayers.

He said his opponents were full of venom and were again hatching conspiracies against him.

The prime minister said all of his previous terms in power were like an open book.