Qasim Ali Khan mosque committee says moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Sunday

PESHAWAR: Contrary to reports that Pakistanis were likely to celebrate Eid on the same day on Monday, the moon sighting committee of Qasim Ali Khan mosque has announced it has gathered evidence of moon sighting and Eid would be celebrated on Sunday.

Earlier, TV channels reported that Muftti Shahabuddin Popalzai, the cleric of the mosque, has left for Dubai and the mosque's committee would not hold its meeting for moon sighting.

However, it turned out late on Saturday night that the meeting was held at the mosque and the committee has come up with an announcement that Eid will be celebrated on Sunday.