Sat June 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
June 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani girl tops Britain's Durham University Law School exam

Pakistani girl tops Britain's Durham University Law School exam

ISLAMABAD:  A Pakistani girl, hailing from Mianwali's Namal Valley  has secured first position in Durham Law School examination 2017, competed by over two hundred students from across the world.

Maham Malik, a former student of the Froebel's International Islamabad, once again brought laurels to her school from where she had done her A Level in excellent marks while bagging first position in English allover the country.

She moved on to study law in one of the top ten British Universities; Law School of Durham in England.

Dr Andy Hayward Assistant Prof of Durham University in commending remarks wrote; "Congratulation on your success Maham - it is such a great achievement and a testament to all the hard work you have put in to your studies.

" Durham University also gave her a small token of money besides several financial awards from other law chambers in England in recognition of her toil to get first position in annual examination of the university.

Asked about her motivation Maham said it was her ambition to become a barrister and serve the country.

Durham Law School is a world leader in legal education and research and attracts around 17,500 students of all levels.

According to the information available at the university website, around 21 per cent of its student body is of non-UK origin, and with staff and students combined, around 150 countries and nationalities are represented.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit
Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid

Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid
Piped water supply system in most cities of Sindh turns dysfunctional

Piped water supply system in most cities of Sindh turns dysfunctional
Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar
Load More load more