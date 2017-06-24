Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday contacted Chief of General Staff Lt. General Bilal Akbar, DG Ranger Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan Major General Nadeem Ahmed over phone and took details regarding Friday’s terrorist attacks in Quetta Parachinar and Karachi.

As per details, the minister contacted Chief of General Staff Lt. General Bilal Akbar and obtained details about the terror attacks in the country.

The Minister also contacted DG Ranger Sindh and IG FC Balochistan separately over phone.

Nisar expressed deep regrets and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incidents. He remarked that the motive of the terror attacks just two days before Eid was to create uncertainty about security and chaos in the country.

He resolved that such cowardly acts neither dampened the spirit of the nation nor the ongoing anti terror operations would be affected.

He added that the security forces would respond all such act with determination and full force.

The minister underlined the need of effective and proper monitoring and protection of country s borders so that the terrorists cross border movement could be checked.

During the conversation Nisar expressed concerns over that fact that despite being forewarning about Quetta and Parachinar attack effective measures were not taken to prevent them.

He directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made in coming days to maintain peace on Eid. (INP)