Sat June 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 24, 2017

Share

Recent terror incidents linked to sanctuaries in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Recent terror incidents linked to sanctuaries in Afghanistan: DG ISPR
Read More

Security forces arrest five facilitators of terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces arrested five facilitators of terrorists during a joint search...

Read More
Advertisement

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar

Security forces kill three terrorists in Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: As part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, in a joint operation by police and security agencies in Peshawar’s Mathra area, security forces killed three terrorists, Inter Services Public Relations said Saturday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is continuing across the country. Intelligence based operation at Mathra, Peshawar was part of this RuF.

During exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while a soldier and three policemen sustained injuries.

Intelligence based and search operations were also conducted in suspected areas in Punjab, the ISPR said.

It said Pakistan Rangers Punjab alongwith CTD, police and Intelligence agencies conducted joint search operations in outskirts of Faisalabad, Gojra and Jarranwala .

During these operations, 12 suspects were apprehended and illegal weapons also were recovered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani girl tops Britain's Durham University Law School exam

Pakistani girl tops Britain's Durham University Law School exam
Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit
Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid

Nisar orders foolproof security arrangements on Eid
Piped water supply system in most cities of Sindh turns dysfunctional

Piped water supply system in most cities of Sindh turns dysfunctional
Load More load more