Sat June 24, 2017
June 23, 2017

Four policemen gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Four policemen were killed when gunmen opened fire in Site area on Friday, police said.

Superintendent Asif Ahmed told media the four policemen including an Assistant Sub-inspector were sitting at a hotel for Iftar near Siemins Chowrangi  when gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire.

He said the gunmen were wearing helmets when they attacked the policemen. SP AHmed said investigators have found 26 spent bulling casings of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. According to Geo News, Sindh Police Inspector General has sought a report into the incident from DIG West Zone.

Pakistan witnessed a new wave of violence on Friday when suicide attacks killed 12 people in Quetta and at least 25 in country's northwest.  

 

 

