At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts

PARACHINAR: At least 25 people were killed and over 100 injured when two successive blasts ripped through the Toori Market here on Friday, political authorities say.

The killed and the injured are being shifted to local hospitals, where emergency has been declared. Condition of more than 20 injured is stated to be critical.

Contingents of Pak Army and FC have reached the site and started rescue operation.

Police and eyewitnesses said that the second blast, which was much stronger and more destructive, occurred within few minutes after the first explosion that was relatively smaller. The second blast was so powerful that it was heard across the city.

The blasts took place when locals were busy in shopping for coming Eidul Fitr, MNA Sajid Toori said.

The Pak Army have dispatched two helicopters from Peshawar to evacuate the injured to Peshawar, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The military's media wing added that the "rescue operation is in progress".