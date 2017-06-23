Fri June 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts

At least 25 killed, over 100 injured in twin Parachinar blasts

PARACHINAR: At least 25 people were killed and over 100 injured when two successive blasts ripped through the Toori Market here on Friday, political authorities say.

The killed and the injured are being shifted to local hospitals, where emergency has been declared. Condition of more than 20 injured is stated to be critical. 

Contingents of Pak Army and FC have reached the site and started rescue operation.

Police and eyewitnesses said that the second blast, which was much stronger and more destructive, occurred within few minutes after the first explosion that was relatively smaller. The second blast was so powerful that it was heard across the city. 

The blasts took place when locals were busy in shopping for coming Eidul Fitr, MNA Sajid Toori said. 

The Pak Army have dispatched two helicopters from Peshawar to evacuate the injured to Peshawar, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

The military's media wing added that the "rescue operation is in progress".

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Babar Awan joins PTI

Babar Awan joins PTI
Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik

Will resign if my name found in any offshore company: Sen. Rehman Malik
Basit says Pakistan not begging for talks with India

Basit says Pakistan not begging for talks with India
Khurshid says those terrorising people are not Muslims

Khurshid says those terrorising people are not Muslims
Load More load more