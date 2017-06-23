This day India won ICC Champions Trophy in 2013

DUBAI: Indian cricket team, who were crushed by Pakistan in Champions trophy 2017, had won the same title this day in 2013 (June 23, 2013).

India, in the captaincy of MS Dhoni defeated England by five runs this day in 2013, depriving them of their first ODI title in a global event, at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

#OnThisDay in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy! Watch the top moments of their triumph in the final against England! #CT13 pic.twitter.com/cTxIU5oqv8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2017

This was the 7th ICC Champions Trophy and second for India 2002, however, they had to share the honour with Sri Lanka that year since this was a joint championship winning.

So on this day in 2013, it was the first time when India won that title individually. Also, India became the second team after Australia to win the ICC Champions Trophy more than one time.

Ravindra Jadeja earned the man of the match award for his performance in the match.

Shikhar Dhawan was named the man of the series for scoring 363 runs in the tournament.

In 2017, four years after their champions trophy, Pakistan crushed their arch-rival by 180 runs.

Pakistan made history winning the maiden ICC Champions Trophy final and breaking the jinx defeating India in any major event.