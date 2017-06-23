Threatening speech: SC to indict Nehal Hashmi on July 10

ISLAMABAD: Senator Nehal Hashmi on Friday failed to appear in the Supreme Court in contempt case, annoying the apex court.

A three-member special implementation bench of the Panama Leaks, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen was hearing the case.

On June 20, Nehal Hashmi submitted his reply in the Supreme Court over contempt of court proceedings initiated against him over threatening speech, which had gone viral on internet. On June 16 hearing, the court had observed that Senator Nehal Hashmi was playing game with the court, while giving him another chance to submit his reply.

During today’s hearing, the court dismissed the written reply the senator had submitted earlier this week over the threatening speech, saying the court was not satisfied with the response.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed expressed severe displeasure at Hashmi's unannounced absence from the courtroom.

Hashmi’s counsel pleaded the Centre was meddling in the affairs of the provinces and his client was being victimized.

Upon being told that his client had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the judge said he should not have left without informing the court.

The court said the Nehal Hashmi would be indicted on next hearing on July 10.