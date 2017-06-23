Army chief says Pakistan supports Turkey’s position on Cyprus

ANKARA:Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yaldarim on Thursday, according to the ISPR.

The armyc chief thanked the prime minister on Turkish support to Pakistan in various international fora.

The two discussed matters related to regional security and commonality of challenges facing the two brotherly countries.

Turkish prime minister appreciated the positive role Pakistan plays in the region as well as in the larger Muslim world.

He reiterated Turkish support for Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

COAS thanked him, saying Pakistan and Turkey share same stance on many issues and Pakistan supports Turkey’s position on Cyprus as well as its efforts against terrorism of all hue and colour.