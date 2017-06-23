Fri June 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2017

Share

PTI’s Uzma Kardar disrupts Marriyum Aurangzeb’s presser

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday faced interruption during a press conference when PTI leader Uzma Kardar approached her and tried to take over the podium in the middle of the presser.

The PTI leader complained to the minister of conducting ‘too lengthy press talk that forced her to wait under hot weather.

Uzma asked the federal minister that she had been speaking to the media for over an hour. We are standing under scorching heat for a long time for our turn to speak to the media, she added.

PTI workers also insisted Marriyum Auranzeb to leave the podium.

Later, police personnel intervened and prevented the incident from escalating.

After resuming the talk, the angry federal minister dubbed the PTI as a party of gimmickry, drama and chaos.

She urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident.

