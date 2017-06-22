Thu June 22, 2017
National

June 21, 2017

Champions warmly welcomed at Lahore Airport
UK: Pak High Commission celebrates Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory

LONDON: Pakistan High Commission has celebrated the victory of Pakistan team in ICC Champions Trophy against India.

High Commission arranged a cake cutting ceremony at the High Commission.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Shahryar Khan, Chairman PCB, Azhar Mehmood, Bowling Coach and officers of the High Commission at the Pakistan High Commission London participated.

They paid glowing tributes to the players and all thise who played a role in the victory.

They also appreciated the selection, training and grooming of the team that ultimately helped them emerge as champions. 

