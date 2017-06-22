Pakistan confirms Iranian drone shot down by Air Force in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed Pakistan has has shot down an Iranian drone inside its territory.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was shot down in Balochistan’s Pangur district along the Pakistan-Iran borer on June 19.

"The drone was hit by Pakistan Air Force as it was unidentified and flying around 3-4 kilometers inside Pakistani territory," said the statement.

The foreign office said Pakistan has shared the information about striking down of this drone with the Iranian authorities.

The statement said Tehran has been informed that the drone was unmarked and there was no priorir information about its flight.

Earlier, Associated Press quoted Pakistani officials as saying that an air force fighter jet has shot down an unmanned Iranian drone in its southwestern Baluchistan province.

The officials Tuesday said the unmanned aircraft was shot down over the weekend and was deep inside Pakistani airspace