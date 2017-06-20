Pak army chief given Legion of Merit award in Turkey

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is on an official visit to Turkey Monday visited Ataturk Mausoleum and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the father of Turkish nation and penned down his respects on the visitor’s book, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief also visited Turkish Land Force Headquarters where he was received by General Salih Zeki Çolak, Commander Turkish Land Forces and was presented guard of honour, the statement said.

"At the Turkish Land Force Headquarters, COAS was briefed on the regional security situation as well as the Turkish Land Forces and their various undertakings in field of training, defence production and peace keeping operations."

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was awarded the Legion of Merit in a simple and graceful ceremony in recognition of his services for promotion of Pakistan-Turkey defence ties.

"Speaking on the occasion, COAS underscored the special place that turkey enjoys in the hearts of all Pakistanis," the ISPR said.

He dedicated the award to the Shuhada of both Pakistani and Turkish Armed Forces. Later, the COAS called on chief of Turkish General Staff, General Hulusi Akar and discussed matters related to regional security and the role Armed Forces of both countries play towards peace and stability.

The two military leaders agreed to further enhance defence cooperation in multiple fields.

Turkish military leadership was greatly appreciative of the role Pakistan Army plays against terrorism as well as in peace keeping operations and as a factor of stability in a very volatile region.