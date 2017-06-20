Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PM Nawaz announces Rs10mn for each player of cricket team

PM Nawaz announces Rs10mn for each player of cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced Rs10 million as prize money for each player of the Pakistan cricket team who won the Champions Trophy after beating India in the final.

Earlier, the players of the victorious team had arrived amid tight security in the early hours of Tuesday. They were greeted by fans, chanting patriotic songs.

Pakistan had thrashed favourites India by 180 runs to clinch the Champions Trophy title in a thrilling competition at London's Oval ground on Sunday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’
Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa

Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa
Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held

Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held
Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal

Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal
Load More load more