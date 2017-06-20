Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Share

Funeral prayers of Pak Navy martyrs offered at Karachi

Funeral prayers of Pak Navy martyrs offered at Karachi
Read More

Two Pakistan Navy men martyred in Balochistan attack

JIWANI: Two personnel of the Pakistan Navy were martyred and three others injured when their...

Read More
Advertisement

Terrorists can’t succeed in destabilizing Pakistan: Naval Chief

Terrorists can’t succeed in destabilizing Pakistan: Naval Chief

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has stated that a handful of terrorists cannot succeed in their nefarious design of destabilizing the country.

The Naval Chief was attending the funeral prayers of Navy personnel martyred, on Monday during attack on PN vehicle at Jiwani by terrorists at PNS SHIFA.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah condemned the gory attack on PN personnel and condoled with the bereaved families.

The Naval Chief expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the incident and said that such heinous and cowardly acts can't deter national resolve of Pakistan Navy to stand against terrorism. 

The Admiral further added that great sacrifices of Shuhada for national defence and to root out terrorism in the country are highly praiseworthy.

He reiterated that Pakistan Navy, in collaboration with other Law Enforcement Agencies, is committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff also visited injured personnel at PNS SHIFA hospital Karachi and also met the families of the Shuhada and injured.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’
Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa

Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa
Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held

Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held
Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal

Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal
Load More load more