Tue June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017

Two Pakistan Navy men martyred in Balochistan attack

Funeral prayers of Pak Navy martyrs offered at Karachi

Karachi: The funeral prayers of two Pakistan Navy personnel --Syed Hassan Raza (Medical technician) and Khalil Murad (Leading Fire man) --who embraced Shahadat on Monday during attack on PN vehicle at Jiwani by terrorists were offered today (Tuesday).

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also attended the funeral at PNS SHIFA Hospital Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah condemned the gory attack on PN personnel and condoled with the bereaved families.

The Admiral prayed for eternal peace of the martyred souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss and prayed for swift recovery of those injured.

Chief of the Naval Staff also visited injured personnel at PNS SHIFA hospital Karachi and also met the families of the Shuhada and injured.

Besides Pakistan Navy senior officials and men, personnel of sister services, relatives, friends and a large number of people also attended the funeral.

