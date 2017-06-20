Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 19, 2017

Share

‘Pakistan Navy dedicated to protecting marine environment’
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Two Pakistan Navy men martyred in Balochistan attack

Two Pakistan Navy men martyred in Balochistan attack

JIWANI: Two personnel of the Pakistan Navy were martyred and three others injured when their vehicle was attacked by gunmen on Monday, said a statement.

The statement issued by the Pakistan Navy said “such cowardly attacks will not dent our resolve” and elements involved in the assault would be brought to justice and punished.

According to Geo News, the injured were taken to Karachi for treatment.  

Prime Minister NawazSharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Navy personnel, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

"These cowardly attacks cannot shatter our resolve against terrorism and extremism; peace in the province (Balochistan) has been ensured after countless sacrifices of our valiant security personnel," the prime minister said.

"We will not allow the enemy to hinder the unprecedented progress and development underway in Balochistan," he added.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’

‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollars from furniture export’
Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa

Pak forces kill two terrorists near Tank in Khyber Paktunkhwa
Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held

Another step towards self reliance: Keel laying ceremony of Pak Navy’s 32 tons tug held
Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal

Benazir Bhutto strengthened democracy in country: Bilawal
Load More load more