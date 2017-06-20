Two Pakistan Navy men martyred in Balochistan attack

JIWANI: Two personnel of the Pakistan Navy were martyred and three others injured when their vehicle was attacked by gunmen on Monday, said a statement.

The statement issued by the Pakistan Navy said “such cowardly attacks will not dent our resolve” and elements involved in the assault would be brought to justice and punished.

According to Geo News, the injured were taken to Karachi for treatment.

Prime Minister NawazSharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Navy personnel, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

"These cowardly attacks cannot shatter our resolve against terrorism and extremism; peace in the province (Balochistan) has been ensured after countless sacrifices of our valiant security personnel," the prime minister said.

"We will not allow the enemy to hinder the unprecedented progress and development underway in Balochistan," he added.